DUP: We Want a Deal

Nigel Dodds and the DUP have been in intense meetings with senior mininsters including Michael Gove, David Lidington, Julian Smith, Mark Sedwill, and Philip Hammond. Dodds described them as “good discussions” and said that “we want to leave with a deal”…

Tags:
March 15, 2019 at 4:31 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Another Child’s Letter to Tusk Another Child’s Letter to Tusk
Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election