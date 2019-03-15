Andrew Neil, Portillo, and Kendall all Dance for Brexit

Last night on Andrew Neil entirely seriously informed the This Week audience that that he and the show’s guests will be participating in a ‘Brexit Danceathon’ – not stopping until Britain has left the EU. Guido fears that they may be dancing long after This Week has ended as a show…

March 15, 2019

