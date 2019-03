After admitting under oath to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse that Cyril Smith confessed in 1979 to abusing boys, Lord Steel is in trouble. Jo Swinson says “The party has rightly begun a disciplinary investigation into Lord Steel following his revelations. Clearly this is incredibly serious and he should be suspended while this takes place.” LibDem HQ press office so far unable to confirm situation…



