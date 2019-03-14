People’s Vote Bottle People’s Vote – Again

The People’s Vote campaign have hilariously come out against a People’s Vote – again. A People’s Vote spokesman said that they wouldn’t be supporting People’s Vote ‘Leading Supporter’ Sarah Wollaston’s amendment calling for a People’s Vote, because: “We do not think today is the right time”. There’s only 15 days left til Brexit, there’s certainly no rush. Many more antics like this and the FBPE crowd will be starting to accuse them of being a Brexiteer front group…

UPDATE: Best for Britain have said that they aren’t supporting second referendum amendment either. Literally what are they bothering collecting all that money for?

UPDATE II: A message from second referendum campaign youth group OFOC to their activists, seen by Guido, says in no uncertain terms that this evening’s votes will look bad for the second referendum brigade.