Overwhelming Majority of Tory Members Want May To Resign

A new survey by ConservativeHome has found that 61% of Conservative Party members believe that “Theresa May should resign as Prime Minister and Party leader.” Just 36% think she shouldn’t…

This chaos can’t continue. Something has to give. We need an orderly Brexit on Mar 29. If, to get the votes for that, the PM has to promise that she will go after the Withdrawal Treaty is secure, to allow a new leader to reunite the country and oversee the next stage, she should. — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) March 14, 2019



This comes as the former chairman of Theresa May’s Downing Street Policy Board, George Freeman, has openly called for a fresh leadership contest as a condition for getting her deal over the line. Guido reckons this is the first time the centre of the party has started to float an idea that has been motivating ERG circles for a while…