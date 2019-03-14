Overwhelming Majority of Tory Members Want May To Resign

A new survey by ConservativeHome has found that 61% of Conservative Party members believe that “Theresa May should resign as Prime Minister and Party leader.” Just 36% think she shouldn’t…


This comes as the former chairman of Theresa May’s Downing Street Policy Board, George Freeman, has openly called for a fresh leadership contest as a condition for getting her deal over the line. Guido reckons this is the first time the centre of the party has started to float an idea that has been motivating ERG circles for a while…

March 14, 2019 at 10:45 am

