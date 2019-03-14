Massive WW2 Bomb at No Deal Airport Nicknamed “Big Phil”

No-deal planning at Manston Airport in Kent – the site of the infamous lorry parking exercise – has suffered a bit of a blow after the discovery of a massive World War Two bomb. It turns out that the bomb is actually a giant British pipe bomb which was deliberately planted under the runway in order to destroy it if the Germans invaded, before being found in a drainage ditch today. Guido hears that because of the way it’s hampering no deal preparations one Cabinet minister has already taken to calling it “Big Phil”…