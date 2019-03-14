European Parliament President Says Mussolini Did Positive Things

The President of the European Parliament, Antionio Tajani, has praised the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini, claiming that he “reclaimed many parts of our Italy.” Seemingly brushing over the horrific and repressive record of fascism in the country…

“One must be objective… I’m not a fascist… but if we must be honest, he built roads, bridges, buildings … he reclaimed many parts of our Italy.”

Mussolini, originally a leading member of the Italian Socialist Party, ballooned Italy’s national debt following Keynesian economics and ill thought through centrally planned public works schemes. The meme that he made the trains run on time has been thoroughly debunked…

Tajani is from the European Parliament’s centre-right federalist ‘European People’s Party’ grouping of Merkel, Varadkar, and Juncker. If a Eurosceptic had said what Tajani said there would be uproar…