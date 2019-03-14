European Parliament President Says Mussolini Did Positive Things

The President of the European Parliament, Antionio Tajani, has praised the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini, claiming that he “reclaimed many parts of our Italy.” Seemingly brushing over the  horrific and repressive record of fascism in the country…

“One must be objective… I’m not a fascist… but if we must be honest, he built roads, bridges, buildings … he reclaimed many parts of our Italy.”

Mussolini, originally a leading member of the Italian Socialist Party, ballooned Italy’s national debt following Keynesian economics and ill thought through centrally planned public works schemes. The meme that he made the trains run on time has been thoroughly debunked

Tajani is from the European Parliament’s centre-right federalist ‘European People’s Party’ grouping of Merkel, Varadkar, and Juncker. If a Eurosceptic had said what Tajani said there would be uproar…

March 14, 2019 at 11:05 am

Quote of the Day

Julie Burchill on the bigotry of remainers…

They have felt free to indulge in the forbidden taste-thrill of bigotry for once in their self-censoring lives. The parasexual kick derived from hating the old and the working-class has energised a supine and smug ruling-class who have outed themselves as the true enemy within.”

