Bercow Refuses to Select Cross-Party Anti-Second Referendum Amendment Signed by 127 MPs

Speaker John Bercow has refused to call the cross-party amendment B rejecting a second referendum, despite the fact that it was signed by 127 MPs including the entirety of the DUP and had numerous Labour MPs as leading co-signatories including Caroline Flint, Gareth Snell and John Mann. Shameless…

Instead Bercow has selected four amendments more to his own liking:

Amendment I: the Benn/Letwin/Cooper ‘coup’ amendment allowing an entirely unaccountable minority of just 25 MPs to hijack Parliamentary business

Amendment H: Sarah Wollaston’s amendment calling for the PM to extend Article 50 for long enough to hold a second referendum

Amendment E: Another pointless Labour frontbench amendment

Amendment J: Chris Bryant’s amendment seeking to block the Government holding another meaningful vote next week

As MPs have pointed out, more MPs signed amendment B than all the other amendments put together. Are there any depths Bercow won’t plumb in his unrelenting mission to disgrace the office of the Speaker?