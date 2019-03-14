412 MPs voted in favour of Theresa May’s motion calling for an extension of Article 50 at least until 30 June, in direct defiance of hundreds of explicit on-the-record promises from the Prime Minister herself. A shameful day for politics.

There were still 202 MPs who voted against an extension, including well over half of Tory MPs. 190 Tories including Cabinet ministers Liam Fox, Chris Grayling, Penny Mordaunt, Gavin Williamson, Andrea Leadsom, Alun Cairns and Liz Truss as well as numerous ministers all rejected May’s motion. Incredibly, Steve Barclay who closed the debate for the Government in favour of the motion then went and voted against it, while May’s Chief Whip Julian Smith abstained…

All 10 DUP MPs also voted against it, as well as Frank Field. Only three Labour MPs voted against the delay: Stephen Hepburn, Kate Hoey and Graham Stringer. The 412 MPs who voted to delay Brexit were: