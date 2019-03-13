Voters Back Malthouse or No Deal Over Delaying Brexit or May’s Deal

Ahead of tonight’s votes on No Deal, Guido can reveal new polling which shows a majority of the public favour either No Deal or a Malthouse-style standstill transition. The BMG poll for the ‘Brexit Coalition‘ found that 28% backed the UK leaving the EU without a deal, subject to WTO rules and tariffs. 28% also backed the UK triggering “Article 24 of the GATT, which maintains existing trade arrangements with the EU and provides a 2-year negotiating window”. This is more or less along the lines of the Malthouse Plan B for a standstill transition, the caveat is that it will still require the EU to agree to it…

Only 27% support the UK extending Article 50 to allow more time to negotiate a deal, while least popular of all the options with only 18% support is May’s deal. More people also agreed that British MPs “put the EU’s interests before the interests of Britain” than disagreed, and that extending Article 50 would be a “betrayal” of the Brexit result. Now MPs are set to spend the next two days voting for yet more things the public don’t want…