What Theresa May Used to Say About No Deal

Theresa May is set to vote in favour of her anti-No Deal motion tonight, directly contradicting her repeated (and popular) position she has claimed to hold for over two years. Guido has dug up this video of the Prime Minister setting out her stall during the 2017 Election, making it clear that “we have to be prepared to walk out”…

May’s excuse for seemingly going back on that promise up until now has been that, unlike most people, she believes her deal is a Good Deal. Unconditionally voting against No Deal this evening would simply be saying that Any Deal is better than No Deal. She will be holding herself hostage to whatever Remainer MPs and the EU try to stitch up next…