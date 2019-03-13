PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Mr John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) (Con)
Q2 Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) (Lab)
Q3 Jo Platt (Leigh) (Lab)
Q4 Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South) (Lab)
Q5 Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East) (Lab)
Q6 Andrew Rosindell (Romford) (Con)
Q7 Lyn Brown (West Ham) (Lab)
Q8 Mike Wood (Dudley South) (Con)
Q9 Mr Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow) (Lab)
Q10 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)
Q11 Mr Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) (Con)
Q12 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) (LD)
Q13 Rachel Maclean (Redditch) (Con)
Q14 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) (Con)
Q15 Dr Paul Williams (Stockton South) (Lab)
Will May’s poorly voice last the session?