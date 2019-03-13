OBR Forecasts 600,000 New Jobs and Continuous Growth Over Next Five Years

The OBR has released its March forecast alongside Philip Hammond’s Spring Statement today, predicting 5 more years of continuous growth. They also forecast 600,000 jobs being added to the economy. George Osborne is going to be waiting for his half a million job losses for a while yet…

The OBR have also upgraded their assessment of public finances for the next five years, with a lower projection of Government borrowing than in their last report before the Budget last year. Hammond has announced that the much-anticipated Spending Review will be launched before the Summer recess – if a Brexit deal goes through…