Emily Maitlis Loses it with Barry Gardiner on Newsnight

Emily Maitlis finally lost it with the People’s Gardiner on Newsnight last night as he vaccilated hopelessly over what Labour’s Brexit position is with 16 days to go. Goes some way towards explaining why Labour are 10 points behind…
