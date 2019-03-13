The Commons was treated to a patch of blue on former blue this afternoon as Michael Gove made a gentle poke at Anna Soubry’s lengthy questioning. She hit back at him taking aim at Tory cuts to the Legal Aid… which she voted for…
Toxic Online Culture That Led to Christchurch | bellingcat
Make Love Not War | John Redwood
Brexit Was a Working-Class Revolt | spiked
Strasbourg Makes it Harder for EU to Exploit Backstop | AEP
Scaredy-Cat Parliament Can’t Face Brexit | ConWoman
Where Would the Left Be Without Brexit? | UnHerd
Will the EU let Britain delay Brexit? | CapX
I Am Shocked By Fellow MPs | Bob Seely
How Can Whip Breaking Ministers Be Trusted? | ConHome
Anti-Semitism: Candidates Under Investigation | Teeside Live
Our Current MPs Really Shouldn’t Be There | Sean Walsh
Britain’s Soft Power After Brexit | Comment Central
How the EU has Infantilised National Politics | UnHerd
Why May Must Stand Down | ConWoman
Norwich MP Apologises for Anti-Semitic Post | Guardian
Make Love Not War | John Redwood
Brexit Was a Working-Class Revolt | spiked
Strasbourg Makes it Harder for EU to Exploit Backstop | AEP
Scaredy-Cat Parliament Can’t Face Brexit | ConWoman
Where Would the Left Be Without Brexit? | UnHerd
Will the EU let Britain delay Brexit? | CapX
I Am Shocked By Fellow MPs | Bob Seely
How Can Whip Breaking Ministers Be Trusted? | ConHome
Anti-Semitism: Candidates Under Investigation | Teeside Live
Our Current MPs Really Shouldn’t Be There | Sean Walsh
Britain’s Soft Power After Brexit | Comment Central
How the EU has Infantilised National Politics | UnHerd
Why May Must Stand Down | ConWoman
Norwich MP Apologises for Anti-Semitic Post | Guardian