Another Child’s Letter to Tusk

Guido has got his hands on another letter that was sent to the President of the European Council. Sadly he hasn’t yet shared this one on his Instagram account…
Guido has got his hands on another letter that was sent to the President of the European Council. Sadly he hasn’t yet shared this one on his Instagram account…
Julie Burchill on the bigotry of remainers…
“They have felt free to indulge in the forbidden taste-thrill of bigotry for once in their self-censoring lives. The parasexual kick derived from hating the old and the working-class has energised a supine and smug ruling-class who have outed themselves as the true enemy within.”