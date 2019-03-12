UK Economy Grows at Fastest Pace in 25 Months

The UK economy is continue to defy all the experts’ predictions that it should be in crisis now with Brexit fast approaching. The latest ONS figures for January found 0.5% monthly growth – the biggest single increase in monthly output since 2016. And more than double economists’ forecasts of 0.2%…

Manufacturing grew by a sizable 0.8% and construction shot up a whole 2.8%, while the important services sector jumped back to growth of 0.3%. If the economy doesn’t start performing badly soon the experts are going to get even more upset…