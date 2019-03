Incredibly, a poll conducted over the last five days has given the Tories a 10-point lead over Labour despite the general chaos enveloping the Government over Brexit. The Tories racked up 41% to Labour’s 31%, with the gap widening 5 points on the previous month. The TIGgers weren’t included in the main Kantar/TNS poll although ‘Other’ only came in with 2%. The fact that Labour are 10 points behind one of the most shambolic governments in history is an embarrassment of the highest order…