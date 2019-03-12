Rees-Mogg: ERG Will Only Vote For Deal if Brexit Itself is Threatened

ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg has told Kay Burley that the ERG haven’t yet decided which way to vote on the new meaningful vote this evening. JRM says the ERG will be meeting at 5pm to discuss whether the threat of no Brexit is real or “phantom”. Only if Brexit is at risk altogether will they consider voting for what is still a “bad deal”…
Potential Carney Successor Bullish on Brexit | Times
Bailey Calls for Khan to Take 10% Pay Cut | City AM
MPs Don’t Have Enough Time to Study This Deal | ConHome
May Misrepresented Her Deal | Comment Central
May’s Deal Offers Nothing | ConWoman
Tories Will Reap the Brexit Whirlwind | UnHerd
Deal is Only Hope for Any Kind of Brexit | Nick Timothy
Tories Will Reap the Brexit Whirlwind | Matthew Goodwin
Farage Urged Trump to Back No Deal | Telegraph
What if Remain Had Won? | James Kirkup
Peterborough Residents on Fiona Onasanya | New Statesman
May’s Days Are Numbered – The Game is Up | Iain Dale
May’s Crimes Against Reality | ConWoman
Deal As It Stands Must Not Pass | ConHome
48 Hours to Save Brexit | Michael Gove
Bailey Calls for Khan to Take 10% Pay Cut | City AM
MPs Don’t Have Enough Time to Study This Deal | ConHome
May Misrepresented Her Deal | Comment Central
May’s Deal Offers Nothing | ConWoman
Tories Will Reap the Brexit Whirlwind | UnHerd
Deal is Only Hope for Any Kind of Brexit | Nick Timothy
Tories Will Reap the Brexit Whirlwind | Matthew Goodwin
Farage Urged Trump to Back No Deal | Telegraph
What if Remain Had Won? | James Kirkup
Peterborough Residents on Fiona Onasanya | New Statesman
May’s Days Are Numbered – The Game is Up | Iain Dale
May’s Crimes Against Reality | ConWoman
Deal As It Stands Must Not Pass | ConHome
48 Hours to Save Brexit | Michael Gove