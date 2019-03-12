Rees-Mogg: ERG Will Only Vote For Deal if Brexit Itself is Threatened

ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg has told Kay Burley that the ERG haven’t yet decided which way to vote on the new meaningful vote this evening. JRM says the ERG will be meeting at 5pm to discuss whether the threat of no Brexit is real or “phantom”. Only if Brexit is at risk altogether will they consider voting for what is still a “bad deal”…

Tags:
People:
March 12, 2019 at 3:34 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election Law Breaking Momentum Fined Over 2017 Election