Switcher Watch: Which MPs are Switching to Back the Deal?

Despite the damning legal advice from the Attorney General and the Brexit ‘Star Chamber’ earlier, there are still reports of Tory MPs who are indicating that they will switch to backing the deal today, after opposing it last time. It’s going to take a lot to overcome a defeat of 230…

Guido has compiled a list to keep track of them (13):

Ben Bradley

Nigel Evans

James Gray

Greg Hands

Robert Halfon

John Lamont

Scott Mann

Johnny Mercer

Mike Penning

Mark Pritchard

Robert Syms

Derek Thomas

Martin Vickers

Get in touch with any updates…