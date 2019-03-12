Switcher Watch: Which MPs are Switching to Back the Deal?

Despite the damning legal advice from the Attorney General and the Brexit ‘Star Chamber’ earlier, there are still reports of Tory MPs who are indicating that they will switch to backing the deal today, after opposing it last time. It’s going to take a lot to overcome a defeat of 230…
Guido has compiled a list to keep track of them (13):
- Ben Bradley
- Nigel Evans
- James Gray
- Greg Hands
- Robert Halfon
- John Lamont
- Scott Mann
- Johnny Mercer
- Mike Penning
- Mark Pritchard
- Robert Syms
- Derek Thomas
- Martin Vickers
Get in touch with any updates…