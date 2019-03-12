Cox on Spanking & “A Little Buttock Fondling”

The PM might feel that she took a bit of a spanking from the Attorney General this morning. Which reminds Guido of an amusing anecdote. Back in 2000 defending Robin Peverett, (66), the former headmaster of the elite Dulwich College, his barrister Geoffrey Cox said “What’s a little buttock fondling after all? It was all such a long time ago”.

“This sort of thing happened all the time in my school. It was a different era when headmasters considered themselves Gods, like barristers,” he added, dismissing a reporter who posed questions afterwards as someone who “went to a little comp somewhere.” Old school Tory…

