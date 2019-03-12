Cox Bollocks Snow for ‘Fake News’

When Guido saw Jon Snow’s tweet he was a bit sceptical of a single source of Snow’s gaining an insight that no one else had managed. It turns out it was, to quote the primary authority, complete “bollocks”…
When Guido saw Jon Snow’s tweet he was a bit sceptical of a single source of Snow’s gaining an insight that no one else had managed. It turns out it was, to quote the primary authority, complete “bollocks”…
George Osborne reviews his career…
“After university, I tried and failed to get a job as a journalist — and so I became the Chancellor of the Exchequer instead. And when I tried and failed to stop Britain voting to leave the EU, I stopped being Chancellor and became a newspaper editor instead. I’d had enough of the fake news, the spin and fiddled expenses of politics. So I thought I’d try journalism instead.”