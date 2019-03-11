Leave Means Leave Serve Legal Notice to Government Over European Parliament Elections

With speculation of a Brexit extension growing by the day, there are increasing suspicions that the UK and EU will stitch something up to avoid the hugely embarrassing spectacle of the UK taking part in the next European Parliament Elections, even if Article 50 has been extended past when the elections are due to take place in May. Farage will be the big winner – the Tories will be routed…

Leave Means Leave have now served legal notice on the Government to notify them that they will be taking legal action to ensure that voters can still take part in the European elections if the UK has failed to leave by that time. LML founder Richard Tice warns that “we cannot be in a situation where we become trapped in the EU without a say.” They have served a ‘pre-action’ notice to David Lidington today, Lidington now has a week to respond…

Read the legal letter in full here: