Guido has crunched the numbers and can reveal that since the EU was created in 1992, the size of the combined Commonwealth economy has ballooned by 258%, whereas the EU’s combined economies have grown by just 119%. Added to this, the average EU growth rate today sits at just 1.4%, less than half of that of the Commonwealth’s 3.3%. Happy Commonwealth Day!

The EU has only ever signed a paltry six FTAs with Commonwealth countries, meaning the UK has been held back from fully engaging with Commonwealth powerhouses like India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Australia, or Pakistan. Staying in the EU’s Customs Union would mean our terms of trade with naturally close Commonwealth friends will still be dictated by the EU…