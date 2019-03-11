Happy Commonwealth Day!

Guido has crunched the numbers and can reveal that since the EU was created in 1992, the size of the combined Commonwealth economy has ballooned by 258%, whereas the EU’s combined economies have grown by just 119%. Added to this, the average EU growth rate today sits at just 1.4%, less than half of that of the Commonwealth’s 3.3%. Happy Commonwealth Day!

The EU has only ever signed a paltry six FTAs with Commonwealth countries, meaning the UK has been held back from fully engaging with Commonwealth powerhouses like India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Australia, or Pakistan. Staying in the EU’s Customs Union would mean our terms of trade with naturally close Commonwealth friends will still be dictated by the EU…

Tags: ,
March 11, 2019 at 12:11 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day comes from Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Calamity Karen Bradley, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph

“I want to be very clear – I do not believe what I said, that is not my view”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea
Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer Humphrys Interviews Naked Remainer