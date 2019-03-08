Simon McCoy Calls Himself a “Professional Knob”

Re-living the spirit of some of his classic moments live on TV, the BBC’s Simon McCoy had some more fun with his job filming a bit for This Week last night. Yes, sadly readers this time it’s just art imitating life…
How Philip Hammond Won | Fraser Nelson
Why You Haven’t Noticed the First TIG Policy | New Statesman
Democratic Party Succumbing to Corbynism | NY Times
Labour HQ Staff Threaten Strike Over Low Pay | Paul Waugh
Vegan Farm Stormers Accused of Killing Piglets | Telegraph
Titania McGrath Revealed | Telegraph
Macron’s Cunning European Plan | UnHerd
The BBC’s Spanish Inquisition | Douglas Fraser
Woke Want Being Right-Wing Made Illegitimate | Alex Morton
How May Keeps Surviving Historic Losses | Bloomberg
Brexit Cannot Be Stopped | Christopher Howarth
Brexiteers Resolve Stiffens | Bloomberg
Britain Should Legalise Cannabis | Crispin Blunt
CCHQ Squashing Brexit Debates in Tory AGMs | ConHome
Democracy, Soubry Style | ConWoman
Why You Haven’t Noticed the First TIG Policy | New Statesman
Democratic Party Succumbing to Corbynism | NY Times
Labour HQ Staff Threaten Strike Over Low Pay | Paul Waugh
Vegan Farm Stormers Accused of Killing Piglets | Telegraph
Titania McGrath Revealed | Telegraph
Macron’s Cunning European Plan | UnHerd
The BBC’s Spanish Inquisition | Douglas Fraser
Woke Want Being Right-Wing Made Illegitimate | Alex Morton
How May Keeps Surviving Historic Losses | Bloomberg
Brexit Cannot Be Stopped | Christopher Howarth
Brexiteers Resolve Stiffens | Bloomberg
Britain Should Legalise Cannabis | Crispin Blunt
CCHQ Squashing Brexit Debates in Tory AGMs | ConHome
Democracy, Soubry Style | ConWoman