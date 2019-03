Last week TFL banned all ‘junk food’ advertisements aimed at kids at the behest of the Mayor, in the interests of safeguarding children. This week Sadiq Khan has not prevented an advertising campaign defending alleged kiddy-fiddler Michael Jackson from appearing across London, despite TFL’s notoriously strict advertising guidelines. Weird that advertising defending a suspected paedophile and encouraging people to not believe victims is allowed, but adverts for kids’ meals are not…