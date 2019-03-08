Lib Dem Calculations Out By 100,000%

The Liberal Democrats have published a press release claiming that the Government are spending £20,000 per business to promote UK business exports. They were so proud of their number that they used it twice…

How did they calculate it? £2.6 million was spent on DIT’s ‘Exporting is GREAT’ campaign, which encouraged 130,000 businesses to take steps towards exporting. But 2,600,000 divided by 130,000 is just 20, not 20,000…

This calculation made its way through Layla Moran, the Lib Dem economic spokesperson, and her office, Lib Dem HQ, Lib Dem press office, and their social media team without any of them spotting the glaringly obvious error. Looks like a lot of Lib Dems have been using Diane Abbott’s abacus…