Guido understands that the newly selected Mansfield Mayoral candidate has now been suspended this afternoon pending investigation by the Labour Party, following Guido’s article exposing his Facebook rants, defending Ken Livingstone, Naz Shah’s comments, and calling Zionism as as “foul” as Nazism.

Labour MP John Mann tells Guido he has personally referred the case to Jenny Formby for immediate action. Mann says “It is one of the worst examples I have seen”…