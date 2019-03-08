Labour Mayoral Candidate Said Zionism is as “Foul” as Nazism

Mansfield Labour are having a hard time with their local Mayoral campaign for the May elections. Their initial candidate, Paul Bradshaw, quit in January, having been forced out by the hard left of the party. A new significantly less moderate candidate, Sean McCallum, was selected on Wednesday evening…

Guido can reveal that McCallum is the author of deeply anti-Semitic posts on his personal Facebook account. In a bizarre rant defending the comments that got Ken Livingstone suspended from the Labour Party, he equated the genocidal evil of the Nazi regime with the existence of Israel as a country “nazism & zionism are equally foul.” This is going even further than Ken Livingstone did…

He also declared that he “can’t see anything even vaguely anti-Semitic” about Naz Shah’s infamous Facebook post that got her suspended from the Labour Party. Shah herself later acknowledged that “the language I used was anti-Semitic, it was offensive… What I did was I hurt people and the language that was the clear anti-Semitic language.”

At the time Jeremy Corbyn said “What Naz Shah did was offensive and unacceptable. I have spoken to her and made this clear.” When even Jeremy Corbyn describes what you’re sharing as offensive you know you’re in trouble…

UPDATE: Guido understands that the Labour Party has suspended Sean McCallum pending investigation. A party spokesperson said: