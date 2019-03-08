The Emptiness of Cox’s Codpiece

Reports from Brussels say that the Attorney General has won nothing new from the EU and thus his codpiece is empty. He’s cancelled going to Brussels today, although James Cleverly was doing his best to talk up chances of concessions this morning and The Times finds Whitehall officials slightly more optimistic. Ultimately it’s all just speculation, there is no actual news. ERGers are concerned that this is all a bit of deliberate stage management to give them less time to scrutinise whatever assurances he eventually receives from Barnier…

