London Regains Title as World’s ‘Top Wealth Centre’

Knight Frank’s 2019 City Wealth Index has listed London as the city with the most ultra high net worth individuals, overtaking New York to claim the global number one spot. The new report states that despite Brexit, London has “regained its position as the leading global city.” In the last five years, London has increased its ultra high net worth individual population more than any other city too…

Hard Brexit, no Brexit, Brexit-lite: whatever the outcome, London will remain the leading global wealth centre in 2019. With the world’s largest UHNWI population, the city sweeps the board in our annual City Wealth Index, pushing its only serious rival, New York, into second place.

Despite all the doomsayers, London’s position as the world’s global city is stronger than ever…