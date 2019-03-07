Lib Dems Reverse Referendum Result Because Old People Voted The Way They Wanted

The Lib Dems have decided to flagrantly ignore another result in a referendum they actually called themselves – using the excuse that more old people voted the way they wanted. Richmond Lib Dems held a vote to gauge public support for their plan to reduce speed limits to 20mph across the Borough. Almost 10,000 people took part in the vote, which split 51% to 49% against them…

True to form, the Lib Dems have decided to ignore the result and implement their original plans anyway, barring three minor exemptions. To top it off, the party used the fact that 60% of over-75s supported the proposals as a key excuse for overruling the will of the people of Richmond upon Thames. Guido looks forward to the Lib Dems putting as much importance on the views of old people in every referendum…