Equalities Watchdog Begins Statutory Inquiry into Labour Anti-Semitism

Britain’s equality watchdog believes the Labour Party may have “unlawfully discriminated against people” as it announced a statutory inquiry into the party.

An Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) spokesperson said: “Having received a number of complaints regarding antisemitism in the Labour party, we believe Labour may have unlawfully discriminated against people because of their ethnicity and religious beliefs. Our concerns are sufficient for us to consider using our statutory enforcement powers. As set out in our enforcement policy, we are now engaging with the Labour Party to give them an opportunity to respond.”

No doubt Labour will now demand an inquiry into “Tory Islamophobia”…