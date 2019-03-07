Calamity Karen’s Grovelling Apology

Comprehensively calamitous Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has put out a grovelling apology statement after sparking an international incident with her astonishingly poorly judged comments about The Troubles yesterday. Bradley told the Commons that killings that “were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes” and “They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way.”

Bradley had to go to the Irish embassy for an emergency meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney last night, Coveney has now reported her grovelling apology back to the Dáil and Bradley will travel to Belfast tonight to personally apologise to families affected. Good job there’s nothing politically sensitive going on at the moment regarding Northern Ireland…

The just jaw dropping ignorance of the Northern Ireland Minister is stunning.