Brexit: Where the ‘Tory Press’ Stands Now

This morning The Spectator became the latest Brexit-backing publication to endorse May’s deal on the condition of a limited Cox concession. The full list of Brexit backing publications who are now supporting May’s deal:

buckled in December, immediately post-Dacre, proclaiming “the only hope of salvation is Mrs May’s deal.” The Spectator today, despite acknowledging how “painfully clear” it is MPs will be asked to vote for “almost entirely the same” deal that was defeated in January.

Only The Telegraph and the Sunday Telegraph are still holding out…