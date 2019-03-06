PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale) (LD)
Q2 Simon Hoare (North Dorset) (Con)
Q3 Phil Wilson (Sedgefield) (Lab)
Q4 Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) (Lab)
Q5 Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North) (Lab)
Q6 Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) (SNP)
Q7 Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith) (SNP)
Q8 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) (Con)
Q9 Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) (SNP)
Q10 Dr David Drew (Stroud) (Lab)
Q11 Chris Philp (Croydon South) (Con)
Q12 Paul Girvan (South Antrim) (DUP)
Q13 Marsha De Cordova (Battersea) (Lab)
Q14 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) (SNP)
Q15 Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) (SNP)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
March 6, 2019 at 11:45 am

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.