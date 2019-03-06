May Triggers Mass SNP Uproar at PMQs

Theresa May triggered an extended bout of SNP outrage at PMQs after saying that they had no mandate to continue pursuing Scottish independence, leading to a particularly lengthy fit of “orders” from Bercow. Readers can judge for themselves whether Rebecca Pow’s question on washing machines was worth waiting for…
