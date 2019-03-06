Cressida Dick Lands Gavin Williamson In It

Gavin Williamson has found himself in the familiar position of being widely pilloried this morning after saying last night that the military “would always be ready to respond” to help fight Britain’s knife crime epidemic. Which does sound pretty silly out of context…

What all the rotten tomato throwers have failed to realise, or deliberately ignored, is that Williamson did not just make his suggestion out of the blue, it was actually in response to a direct suggestion by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick earlier that day, who told LBC that the military could be called in to help fight knife crime. Guido is never adverse to a little bit of gentle public teasing but if the Twitterati are going to pile on anyone over this it should really be Dick not Williamson…