Arron Banks Calls Channel 4’s Russian Gold Story “24 Carat Bollocks”

In case you missed it last night, here’s Channel 4 News’ 14 minute re-hash of an old Guardian story from six months ago revealing nothing new. Despite all the scrutiny, nobody has yet found a single Ruble…

Channel 4 News are having a season of Banks stories this week, all ahead of the court hearing with the Electoral Commission later this month. They will allege that he was a donor who gave hundreds of thousands to UKIP, Labour Leave, Grassroots Out and UKIP. Who knew? Everyone.

Channel 4 News should look into Lord Sainsbury, he gave million to groups on the other side opposed to Brexit. Who knew? Everyone.

Expect more tales of African adventures, Channel 4 reckon Banks offered a South African cop a bribe…