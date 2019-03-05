Ten Times Labour Snubbed the Jewish Labour Movement

The Jewish Labour Movement are holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to decide whether to end their 99-year affiliation with the Labour Party. Given the number of times they’ve been snubbed, marginalised or ignored by the Labour leadership, it’s sadly not a surprise…
- In April last year, JLM wrote to Labour General Secretary Jennie Formby with 19 suggestions for a transparent investigations process. 11 months later they have still had no response.
- JLM were due to hold an anti-Semitism training session at Labour Conference last year. They were forced to withdraw after Labour “censored” their material.
- JLM have repeatedly offered formal training to the Labour NEC, NCC and Party Staff. Labour have repeatedly rejected their offer.
- JLM requested a formal investigation into Pete Willsman last July. Instead Willsman was re-elected to Labour’s NEC.
- JLM wrote to the Labour chief whip asking for action to be taken against Chris Williamson in August 2018. Six months later their letter had still not been responded to before Williamson was finally suspended.
- Two JLM representatives believed they had been invited to attend Labour NEC’s Working Group on anti-Semitism last May. They were forced to stand outside and barred from entering the meeting.
- After JLM were finally invited back, the Working Group presented three papers to Labour’s NEC including a new version of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism which they claimed JLM had signed off. They hadn’t.
- Last month, they called for John McDonnell to step down as President of the Labour Representation Committee which claimed that anti-Semitism allegations were “propaganda” from the “ruling class”. McDonnell ignored them.
- Given McDonnell’s failure to step down, JLM wrote to him asking him at least speak out against the anti-Semitism within the LRC at their conference last month. Instead, McDonnell gave a public defence of Jackie Walker.
- Just last week, Corbyn told Labour MPs that he had reached out to JLM following Luciana Berger’s decision to quit the party. Corbyn was accused of a “deeply troubling” bid to “mislead” MPs after it turned out his office had literally only contacted JLM two minutes after Corbyn started his speech.
Tomorrow we will find out whether they’ve decided to end the affiliation that has stood since 1920…