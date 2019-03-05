Onasanya Recall Petition Process Initiated

John Bercow has now formally given notice to the house that there will be a recall petition in Peterborough. Labour majority 607. It opens in ten working days from today…
A Brief History of Chris Grayling’s Failings | Steerpike
Theresa Taints Her Leadership Rivals | ConWoman
Corbyn Ally Stopped Suspension in Mural Row | The Times
When Will Politicians Wake Up to Knife Crime Crisis? | CapX
Hodge: Corbynistas Are Protecting Anti-Semites | LabourList
Democratic Credibility’s On the Block | John Baron MP
Labour Should Be Careful What It Wishes For | UnHerd
Wage Gap: Google’s Underpaying Men | New York Times
Labour Councillor Jokes About ‘Jew Process’ | JC
Hard Left Sweeps Labour London Regional Board | LabourList
We’re Taxed More Like Sweden Than Singapore | Telegraph
The Left’s Long History of AntiSemitism | James Bloodworth
Remainers Cause Brexit Unreadiness | Comment Central
Bring Back the Recruitment Officer | ConWoman
The Power of Unilateral Free Trade | Comment Central
Theresa Taints Her Leadership Rivals | ConWoman
Corbyn Ally Stopped Suspension in Mural Row | The Times
When Will Politicians Wake Up to Knife Crime Crisis? | CapX
Hodge: Corbynistas Are Protecting Anti-Semites | LabourList
Democratic Credibility’s On the Block | John Baron MP
Labour Should Be Careful What It Wishes For | UnHerd
Wage Gap: Google’s Underpaying Men | New York Times
Labour Councillor Jokes About ‘Jew Process’ | JC
Hard Left Sweeps Labour London Regional Board | LabourList
We’re Taxed More Like Sweden Than Singapore | Telegraph
The Left’s Long History of AntiSemitism | James Bloodworth
Remainers Cause Brexit Unreadiness | Comment Central
Bring Back the Recruitment Officer | ConWoman
The Power of Unilateral Free Trade | Comment Central