No Deal Fears Nuked

Despite the numerous fears put about at the time of the UK announcing it was withdrawing from Euratom, the UK’s nuclear sector is now entirely no deal ready. The Nuclear Industry Association has emailed all of its members with a March update confirming that all the agreements are now in place to keep the industry running smoothly in the event of no deal:

“BEIS in its most recent update on Euratom have confirmed the final international agreement with Japan is now in place, which means the UK now has all the international agreements required to ensure that civil nuclear trade with our key international partners can continue following withdrawal from Euratom.

“The accountancy and monitoring system for a domestic safeguards regime is now up and running in parallel with the Euratom system, and safeguard regulations have now been approved by Parliament.

“This means the core part of the industry’s day to day business, would be unhindered in the event of a no deal Brexit.”