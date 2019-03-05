Judge Refuses Fiona Onasanya’s Appeal Against Her Conviction

Convicted Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has had her appeal against her conviction refused at the Court of Appeal this morning. Qualified solicitor Onasanya took the decision to defend herself and failed to bring any papers along. Brave…

Judge Sir Brian Leveson concluded that Onasanya had been fairly tried by a jury and that there was no misdirection, upholding her initial conviction for perverting the course of justice and three month jail sentence. Of which she only served one…

Separately, Guido has seen confirmation that the Solicitors Regulation Authority has referred Onasanya to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal over her conduct. This could lead to Onasanya being struck off from the Roll of Solicitors…

Now that Onasanya has exhausted her appeal route, it is the Speaker’s responsibility to initiate the process for a recall petition against Onasanya. The voters of Peterborough will then have six weeks to sign the petition. If at least 10% sign then a by-election will be triggered…