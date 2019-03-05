Grayling’s Approval Rating With Tories Record Hits All Time Low

Chris Grayling has sunk to one of the lowest approval ratings the ConservativeHome members survey has ever seen, plummeting to more than ten points behind even Philip Hammond, who he had been neck and neck with at the bottom of the table since July. Grayling is the only Brexiteer in the bottom dozen Cabinet ministers, in a league table that overwhelmingly rewards Brexit credentials. Tory members think he’s useless, that is apart from one Tory, Theresa May. Her debt of gratitude to him for managing her leadership campaign must surely be reaching the limit.

