Brexit Irritant Pete North Forced to Pay A C Grayling £20,000

Notorious curmudgeon and misanthrope Pete North has been forced to pay nutty Remainer Professor A C Grayling at least £20,000 for falsely accusing the academic of hoarding child pornography. Last year North tweeted “I’d bet good money that AC Grayling has a hard drive full of underage botty sex videos.”

At the trial, where North failed to even file a defence, the judge said “Mr North’s conduct was extraordinary from first to last… he certainly seems entirely unrepentant and has offered no apology.” On top of the £20,000, he will also have to cover Professor Grayling’s legal costs.. ouch.