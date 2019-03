New Carbon Brief analysis has revealed that the UK has cut its CO2 emissions back to their lowest level since 1888, outside of general strikes in 1921 and 1926. Far from the alarmist picture painted by a few thousand children last month, over the past seven years, the UK has seen its fastest sustained fall in CO2 emissions in history. And since 1990 Carbon emissions in the UK have fallen faster than in any other major economy in the world…



Maybe on this issue it’s better to listen to the adults…