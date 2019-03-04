Tories Open Candidate Selections in Key Marginals

The Tories have opened up candidate selections in seven new seats, including several key target seats. Prospective candidates have been asked to put their CVs in by March 24th for:

Ashfield – Gloria de Piero clung on in 2017 with a majority of just 441

Bolsover – The Tories managed a 16% surge in 2017, Dennis Skinner's majority was cut in half from almost 12,000 down to 5,288

Colne Valley – Held by the Tories from 2010-2017, Labour secured a very slender majority of 915 in 2017

Leeds North West – Safe Labour

Portsmouth South – The Tories won it from the Lib Dems in 2015 before Labour snuck in with a 1,554 majority in 2017

Sefton Central – Safe Labour

Wrexham – Ian C Lucas has scraped through with majorities smaller than 2,000 in both the last two elections

Tories ramping up for the next election…