Tories Open Candidate Selections in Key Marginals

The Tories have opened up candidate selections in seven new seats, including several key target seats. Prospective candidates have been asked to put their CVs in by March 24th for:

  • Ashfield – Gloria de Piero clung on in 2017 with a majority of just 441
  • Bolsover – The Tories managed a 16% surge in 2017, Dennis Skinner’s majority was cut in half from almost 12,000 down to 5,288
  • Colne Valley – Held by the Tories from 2010-2017, Labour secured a very slender majority of 915 in 2017
  • Leeds North West – Safe Labour
  • Portsmouth South – The Tories won it from the Lib Dems in 2015 before Labour snuck in with a 1,554 majority in 2017
  • Sefton Central – Safe Labour
  • Wrexham – Ian C Lucas has scraped through with majorities smaller than 2,000 in both the last two elections

Tories ramping up for the next election…

March 4, 2019 at 5:06 pm

