Think Tank Demands Unicorn Policy

Remainers accuse Brexiteers of chasing mythical unicorns with unattainable policies. Now a right-of-centre think-tank is actually advocating “Herding Unicorns“. The Centre for Policy Studies wants to boost the tech sector of the economy to help ensure Britain (already the tech unicorn capital of Europe) produces even more tech unicorns – high-growth tech companies valued more than £1 billion.

By introducing ‘Unicorn Visas’ to help bring in talent to address UK skills gap.

With an ambitious skills and mentoring programme to nurture homegrown tech experts.

A major skills review led by UK tech companies to address skills gap in this country.

