MPs Who Called For Smoking Age to Rise to 21 Want To Lower Voting Age to 16

Yesterday the Action on Smoking and Health APPG announced new recommendation for the smoking age to be raised from 18 to 21. But Guido can reveal that a whopping 73% of the politicians in the APPG which thinks that 20 year olds are too immature to smoke also want the voting age to be lowered to 16. Either these MPs are using this new age prohibition proposal as the thin edge of the wedge to ban smoking for all adults, or they’re being disingenuous when they say 16 year olds should be treated like adults…

UPDATE: Kevin Baron MP has been in touch to clarify that he doesn’t endorse the conclusion of the APPG’s report. Good.