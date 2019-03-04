Corbyn Egg Thrower Talks

Yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn was egged inside a mosque in his Islington constituency. Guido has exclusively spoken with the egg thrower, 31 year old John Murphy, who was last night released from custody having been charged with assault. He is due to appear in court at the end of the month…

Murphy, who regularly volunteers in the area, told Guido he was there for the annual ‘Visit My Mosque Day’, and only learned that Jeremy Corbyn was coming along half an hour or so before the Labour Leader arrived. He also told Guido that he would not have thought to throw the egg before Jeremy Corbyn endorsed a second referendum…

“Yesterday I squished an egg on Jeremy Corbyn’s head. I look forward to coming to parliament to meet with Mr Corbyn. He has invited Hamas and IRA so I am sure he will be happy to invite a harmless egg thrower like me. My one request? That he respect the referendum result. The suffragettes believed that if you reject democratic rights, civil disobedience is acceptable. Jeremy Corbyn and hundreds of other MPs are seeking to deny the democratic rights of most of our country, so I believe that makes civil disobedience egg-ceptable.”

Guido asked him why instead of the traditional throwing of an egg at a politician, he actually squished the egg on Corbyn? He told Guido he was crap at throwing so decided to do it closer. John seems to have confused civil disobedience with assault. Guido does not endorse egg throwing or squishing…